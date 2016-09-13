The Harry and Reba Huge Foundation is pleased to announce another round of funding for the Dorothy Vordestrasse Huge (DVH) Scholarship Program. Any student graduating in the spring of 2017 from a high school in Thayer, Nuckolls, Webster, or Franklin counties in Nebraska is eligible to apply.

The scholarships are for $10,000 distributed over the four years of college. The deadline for applications is September 19, 2016. Applications are available from your guidance counselors, the Huge Foundation website (thehugefoundation.org), or the Education Quest/ScholarshipQuest website (educationquest.org). Full details about the scholarship and how to apply are contained within the DVH 2017 application form.

The DVH Scholarship was begun in 2005 at the request of Harry Huge’s mother, Dorothy Vordestrasse Huge, who did not have the opportunity to attend college but wanted to help future generations of young women have access to higher education.

In 2015, the Huge Foundation Board voted to expand the scholarship to include young men as well as young women, and to add the high schools in Webster and Franklin counties to the original Thayer and Nuckolls.

According to Harry Huge, co-founder and Chair of the Board, “neither mother nor father had an opportunity to attend college, but they knew the importance of education and insisted that their 3 sons went to college. Reba and I believe they would both be very pleased to know that their wish to make college possible for more young people is being realized through scholarships carrying their name.”

Over its 12 years of operation, the Harry and Reba Huge Foundation and DVH Fund have awarded more 72 scholarships to students from these four Nebraska counties, totaling more than $600,000. “At a time when college is becoming more important but increasingly unaffordable,” said co-founder Reba Huge, “it is vital that everyone work to help our youth access higher education. These students represent the future of our communities, our country, and the world, and it is critically important that we invest in them and that future.”

Harry and Reba are particularly proud of their personal involvement in the lives of their scholarship winners. They travel from Charleston, S.C. to Superior, Neb., at least twice a year to interview the finalists for their scholarships and then personally to hand the first check to the students at a dinner for them and their parents.

They remain involved with the students through their college careers and beyond, including inviting them to an annual reunion for all Huge Scholars, opening up their networks when it comes time to apply for graduate school or jobs, helping them get internships, and staying in touch as they move into their adult lives. “We don’t just give financial support,” said Harry Huge, “we want to know these young people and be of help to them in whatever way we can.”

Questions about the scholarship or the application process should be directed to Dr. Jack Siemsen, President and CEO, at 402-580-3419 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

The Harry and Reba Huge Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization with offices in Superior, NE and Charleston, SC. To learn more about the Huge Foundation, visit its website at w.w.w. thehugesociety.org