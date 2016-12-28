The Board of Trustees for Thayer County Health Services (TCHS) has announced David Burd is the hospital’s new administrator.

Burd is a native of Hebron and the son of Lyle and Linda Burd. He and his wife Tammy have three children, Kayley (23), Emily (20), and Kevin (15).

Tammy and Kevin will be joining Burd in Hebron after Kevin completes his sophomore year at Lincoln Southwest High School.

For the past 12 years, Burd has served as the Vice President of Finance for the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), which represents 90 hospitals throughout the state (including TCHS).

He has over 20 years of experience in multiple leadership roles within the health care industry. Burd obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from Bellevue University.

He will start his new role at TCHS Jan. 25. His extensive experience with oversight and finance will be an asset as he takes over in the midst of the ongoing hospital renovation.

Until then, Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) will provide interim CEO services to assist management and staff during the transition period. The hospital has had a management services contract with CHI for several years. It has become an important resource for Critical Assess Hospitals (CAH) serving rural communities.

Burd is looking forward to returning to his hometown and joining the team at TCHS.

Due to the uncertainty in the health care industry, hospitals continue to face many significant challenges.

“TCHS is an organization with a tremendous staff, a great facility, and a significant amount of support from the community,” Burd said. “As a team, we will continue to provide high quality health care services and successfully overcome the challenges that lie ahead. I sincerely appreciate all of the support that I have received since the announcement was made and can’t wait to get started.”

The hospital is also conducting its Community Needs Assessment survey, administered every three years to determine the future health care needs for Thayer County and the surrounding communities.

The information gathered will be used to help develop a comprehensive plan to meet the current and future health care needs of the region.

Visit www.thayercountyhealth.com to complete the survey. A lucky participant will win $50 in Chamber Bucks to spend in Hebron or Deshler.