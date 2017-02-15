A benefit for Donovan Yoachim will be at the Stastny Community Center Feb. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. The benefit will include lunch, along with silent and live auctions through a collaborative effort between the Thayer County Livestock Feeders Association, the Knights of Columbus and Altar Society.

Donovan, the son of Jon and Jamie Yoachim, turned one year Feb. 12. He became critically ill in late November. His brain and kidneys were severely damaged by blood clotting. Donovan received care at Children’s Hospital in Omaha and is at Madonna.

The family said he has made great improvements, but he still has a ways to go. His body and brain must relearn how to move his muscles, from his eyes to his toes.

His parents believe in the power of prayer while Donovan continues to work hard. He is now giggling and smiling and able to focus his vision more.

He is also able to eat small amounts of baby food. His kidneys are functioning without dialysis. Jon and Jamie expect Donovan will be discharged in mid-March to outpatient therapy closer to home.

Donovan’s journey is chronicled on a Facebook page, “Hope Grows Here for Donovan Yoachim.”

Information about the benefit is on the page. Goodwill donations and auction items are welcome. Donations may be made to Thayer County Bank in care of Jon and Jamie Yoachim Family Benefit.

Those providing auction items should contact David Wiedel at 402-768-3579.