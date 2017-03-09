By Nancy McGill The public’s frustration with the American media and

beyond is building and what’s worse, are the Americans who

give credibility to media organizations because they are the

“big” names in media — The New York Times and Washington

Post are two examples. That covers print, however,

this editorial addresses print, broadcast and online “news.” The tabloid reporting coming from the “press” at the

top of the journalism spectrum is worrisome. It takes the

profession and twists it into something ugly and unethical. Journalists are journalists because they have a penchant

for justice and truth, but as we are seeing today, those who

call themselves the “press” and report stories with information

from “anonymous sources” are not doing Americans a

service. And, that is what journalism is — a service. News

stories are history’s “first draft” and if the first draft rests on

air, we have a problem. Most all of these “news” organizations have cried out,

“Freedom of the Press,” but they are leaving a crucial part

out — that freedom comes with a tremendous responsibility

and when a journalist meets this responsibility, it is a terrific

feeling of service. On March 10, “LIBERTY The Press and the Presidency in

the Post-Truth Era” will be held at the University of Nebraska-

Lincoln. Concerning are the players who will present:

Human Rights Watch, the Washington Post and the Omaha

World Herald. All three of these organizations have reported false

information regarding the “wars” in the middle east. The

Omaha World Herald often regurgitates information from

the Associated Press. Human Rights Watch calls for further

sanctions on Syria. In the description of the seminar, the phrases, “Alternative

News” and "Fake News” are mentioned. Perhaps the most

worrisome. Since 2002, the United States has been at “war” in the

middle east. You know the drill. It started with the weapons

of mass destruction in Iraq and Saddam Hussein’s cruelty

toward his people. Later, it was Gaddafi in Libya who was

the murdering tyrant, then, President Assad of Syria, who

was gassing the Syrian people. At some point, it became clear the WMD story rang weak

and even the “big” media corporations reported the evidence

was falsified, however, they continued to relay the same

rhetoric coming from Washington on Afghanistan, Libya

and Syria. Washington continued to speak for Americans, as

if we wanted “war,” as if we wanted our fellow Americans

fighting in a desert overseas, going days without sleep and

coming home suicidal, and as if the reports on these foreign

leaders were true.

The result is tens of thousands of innocent middle eastern

people and Americans died and not one word from the

media on the possibilities the “evidence” is thin. In fact, the

media began pushing more stories on how “bad” Assad is. Independent journalists, the US Peace Council, Hands Off

Syria and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (who is now being demonized)

have spoken out on ending the “regime change,” which

is a nice word for genocide, in Syria, and to the perpetual

“war.” Gabbard also introduced a bill to stop American tax

dollars from funding terrorism. Remember, these “wars” are

costing the United States billions every day. Reading the “news” today is a tricky task, but it can be

done. Here are a few tips on how to determine if a news

story is true: 1. A lot of sites and social media pages regurgitate news

from other sites, such as the New York Times. Some will

come right out and name the publication, others won’t. If the

source for the original story is named, go to that story.

2. Look for the quotes. Who said them? If they are unnamed

or anonymous, the story is questionable. For example,

a Washington Post story from last week, claimed the

GOP was in disarray, according to “an anonymous source

who wanted to remain anonymous for future information”

from the White House.

3. After the quotes are scanned, move on to reading the

story. Watch the language for dramatic words. Many reports

are sensationalized using language. Skip over these words to

get the story. You may have to scrap it all together.

4. Read the story from beginning to end and then read it

again. If some of the details seem questionable, such as 7-

year-old Bana tweeting full sentences in English from a war

zone and using government buzzwords, like “No-Fly Zone,”

the story is untrue.

5. Start picking the story apart. Verify against the original

sources, i.e., Olga Korbut was reported as selling her Olympic

medals. On her social media, however, she adamantly

denied it as hashtag fake news:

“OMG, Russian article said I sold medals because I’m

broke. Not true! Happy & Healthy in AZ. @nbc @tmz @abc

@cbs #fakenews. I have a gr8 life.”

She was the source for this particular story. On executive orders from the White House: Go straight to

the White House website and read them. If you don’t have

the media filter, you will be more informed.

6. Notice how you keep seeing the same story over and

over, just on different sites or pages. After you’ve checked

the story out, realize this: You are meant to see it over and

over, i.e., the Clinton “nomination” and subsequent “win.”

7. Remember the underdog. We have independent journalists

in Syria and just because the Washington Post dismisses

their work, doesn’t mean they are not reporting the truth.

Many underdog journalists are credible. In fact, we are lucky

they don’t work for the Post or its counterparts.

8. Refrain from using “Snopes” as a tool to verify articles.

Snopes has attempted to discredit the independent journalists

in Syria, even though the evidence from them carries more

weight than the reports from the American media.