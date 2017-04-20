Mark Leonard, a teacher and coach from Nebraska Christian in Central City, has been named as Thayer Central’s new athletic director.

The Thayer Central Board of Education made the decision official at its April meeting.

In other business, the board decided to keep the preschool on the same format for the 2017-2018 school year. For three and four year olds, the schedule is Monday through Thursday.

There was no action on the board’s discussion regarding the elimination of admission prices for students at activities.

“It would encourage kids to attend more events,” Superintendent Drew Harris said.

The board did go ahead with a decision on summer projects and an estimated $30,000 will upgrade stage lighting.

Flooring projects discussed earlier by the board were postponed until next summer.

Harris said the lighting on the stage has been poor for years and the upgrade is significant.

One teacher for the elementary school resigned. Jessic Flohr was with the district for two years.