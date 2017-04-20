Hear Nebraska will once again bring musical talent to Nebraska communities with Hebron first on the list June 9.

Through the “Good Living Tour,” which is presented by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Hebron will be treated to a free concert series, featuring top, original Nebraska talent with current and potential fans to celebrate the state’s music and culture.

Locally, Cole Harris’s band will perform.

The event is sponsored by the Hebron Chamber of Commerce, City of Hebron and Hebron Community Foundation.

Activities are already planned to complement the concert series.

Sidewalk sales will be held all day June 9 and a live DJ will entertain at 4:30 p.m.

Several activities will charge a fee such as, Leap of Faith Art Studio-Canvas Painting, Something Lucky-Raku for glazed pottery and County Glamour for bread-making.

Demonstrations for a blacksmith, potter wheel by Thayer Central students and an art show by students will be held.

Free activities will also be available.

Children will be invited to help with painting a large mural, using liquid sidewalk chalk and paint wars.

More activites are expected.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the founders of the porch swing are scheduled to be honored.

The first band begins at 6 p.m.