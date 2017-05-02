“NEBRASKA - THE LAND WE LOVE” is this year’s alumni theme. We are celebrating Nebraska’s 150th year of statehood. Please join us at the Stastny Center on May 27, 2017, at 5 p.m. for social hour and 6 p.m. catered dinner, followed by a dance with music provided by Complete Events from Kearney.

The dinner and dance is for any graduate from Hebron High and Thayer Central, not just for honored classes.

Dinner and dance tickets are available at Thayer County Bank, True Value Hardware or by mail using the order form on the back of the newsletter. Dinner tickets will not be sold at the door. Please make dinner reservations by May 20.

Contact persons and plans for classes known at press time are as follows:

1947: No contact person

1952: No contact person, no gathering planned.

1957: Friday, May 26, meet at Hebron Activity Center during day or evening. Noon meal on your own. Evening meal will be catered. Sit together as a class on May 27 for banquet and dance. Contact Jeanette Else 402-768-2279.

1962: Sit as a class at banquet and dance.

1967: Class party May 26 at the Stastny Center. Social hour from 5-6 p.m. Attend banquet and dance together. Contact Ronda Farnstrom Frye at 402-768-2655 or Linda Simonsen at 402-310-1387.

1972: Sit together at banquet and dance. No contact person.

1977: Meet at home of Doug Powell’s, Friday evening, May 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 27 at Michele Williams Modlin’s house at 2 p.m. for snacks and BYOB. Sit as a class on May 27 at the banquet and dance. Contact Doug Powell at 402-768-8377 or Michele Modlin at 402-768-8142.

1987: The class of 1987 will be gathering at Toad’s Friday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. Attend banquet and dance as a class May 27. Contact Diane (Riddle) Kujath, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or Greg Else, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

1992- Attend banquet and dance as a class.

1997: Class of 1997 is invited to celebrate with friends and family at noon at Roosevelt Park (Porch Swing Park) on Saturday, May 27.We will be having smoked pork sandwiches with boys of 1997 bringing sides and girls of 1997 bringing a dessert. Continue with fun at the Alumni Banquet on Saturday night. Contact Rhiannon (Kenner).