By the time it’s all said and done, 90 percent of the proceeds from the 2018 Cattlemen’s Ball will be used for cancer research and 10 percent will come back to the communities in Thayer County.

The goal for hosts and co-hosts, Randy and Becky Hergott and Rob and Natalie Marsh is to generate $1.5 million net.

“Our goal is to sell out, which would be about 5,000 people,” Rob Marsh said.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our communities,” Randy Hergott said. “It’s for a good cause. We all have people affected by cancer and we want to raise as much money as possible for cancer research,” Hergott said.

The “Whip Cancer” Down the Oregon Trail is June 1-2 at 6235 Road P on the Hergott farm ground.

Several methods to raise funds are in the works. Calf for a Cure ensures anyone can own a calf for $1,000. Upkeep will be provided at little or no cost and calves will eventually produce more than their original purchase price. The Cattlemen’s Ball committee is hoping to sell 300 calves.

There will be three live auctions, a farm and ranch auction and a silent auction to raise more funds. The committee is currently deciding on an Oregon Trail run or marathon.

Approximately 500 volunteers will be needed for the event and there are 55 committees total.

“By fall, we’re going to let everyone know where we need help,” Marsh said.

The Cattlemen’s Ball website at www.cattlemensball.com will soon switch from the 2017 event to 2018 activities and updates. Volunteers will be able to register online.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be available for one or two nights and the VIP experience.

There are, however, many opportunties for sponsorship, Marsh said.

For lodging, Hergott is offering an area for 100 to 150 campers and residents around the county are encouraged to offer any space they may have, whether it be for camping or lodging.

Even unused recreational vehicles could provide lodging.

The committee is discussing shuttle transportation from hotels in York and Beatrice as well.

Hergott and Marsh said the Cattlemen’s Ball isn’t just about Hebron or Thayer County — it’s about the entire south-central Nebraska area.

“This is the largest cancer fundraiser in Nebraska,” Hergott said.

“It all stays in Nebraska,” Marsh said about the funds. “I’m proud of that.”

Also serving as event and co-chairs are John and Lynn Greer, Pat and Carlece Kenner, Mike and Ellen Long, Dick and Cheryl Walsh and Gregg and Janice Wiedel.

Volunteer coordinator is Karla Deepe. Event coordinator is Julie Katz.

In August, the committee will tour the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center in Omaha, a 10-story, 98-laboratory research tower with an eight-story, 108-bed inpatient treatment center and multidisciplinary outpatient center.