Les Hill, who coached for the Hebron High Bears and Thayer Central Titans, was presented with the Binnie and Dutch Nebraska Coaches Association Career Award for his service to track and field. Hill also coached football for 30 years.

The award represents significant contributions to track and field in Nebraska and originally honored two coaches, Wayne “Binnie” Binfield and W.L. “Dutch” Zorn. Hill received the award at the NCA banquet July 23.

He coached track and field for 36 years, racking up 12 state champions, eight top 10 state teams, 13 conference championships with seven consecutive championships, 16 district championships and 47 contenders at state meets.

In 2002, Hill reached Level IV milestone status.

In football, 15 teams ranked in the top 10; 17 teams went to the state playoffs; five teams made the final four for state; 173 players were All-Conference; 33 were All-State; three were Players of the Year; and five played in the Shrine Bowl.

Hill credited Randy Mesloh, Bob Fisher, Rich Hoins, Aaron Peterson (track and field, Bruning Davenport Shickley), Mike Bantam and Lance Kuhlmann for assisting him in coaching.

He also credited Deb Vorderstrasse, the current Thayer Central girls’ coach.

“She was invaluable and a wonderful person and coach,” Hill said.

Hill also taught physical education, science and driver’s education.