As technology evolves, the Hebron Secrest Library rolls with it, benefitting patrons with convenience and services.

The access alone to the Consumer Health Information Resource Service opens up an entire database that reaches to the National Library of Medicine, where researchers watch videos of procedures and scan articles.

Another service at Secrest is Nebraskard, which gives patrons an arm into checking out materials from other libraries, as long as the libraries participate in the service. Patrons use the libraries just like they do their own, checking out and returning items at the same location.

There is the interlibrary loan for books one year or older. Library director, Terry Olson, recently went through an interlibrary experience worth telling.

She was looking for “Someone is Eating the Sun,” a book on the solar eclipse.

“I had it in my private collection and it is no longer there,” she said.

Olson posted she was looking for the book on Facebook and didn’t receive a response, so she headed for the interlibrary source.

“I didn’t think the book would be there,” she said because the solar eclipse was being covered by numerous schools and libraries.

The paperback book that came out in the 1970s was located at an out-of-state university.

“Indiana, I think,” Olson said. “I was really surprised it wasn’t reissued and yet, the illustrations are current.”

The library held 17 children’s programs this past year and provided an additional 20 outreach programs for children and adults.

The adult program, “Celebrating Western Heritage 1846-1897” drew 92 people.

Olson said the library’s strategic plan will include some answers to how the library can further serve the public.

“We’re looking for feedback on the library,” she said.

Technology has made it more convenient for patrons to read or listen to books. Those with a library card may use Overdrive, an online service for e-books and audiobooks.

The library was opened in 1921 as a result of Lewis Secrest’s $15,000 donation. The city had to pass a resolution, allowing for a public library.

In his will, Secrest wanted to reimburse those who “had been good to him.”

To find out all the library has to offer, contact Olson at 402-768-6701.