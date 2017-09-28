Today, the Nebraska State Patrol met with Thayer County Attorney Dan Werner and turned in its findings of the accident surrounding the death of 25-year-old Abby Uecker in the early morning hours of July 23 at the Thayer County Fairgrounds in Deshler. Uecker was the singer in the band that had played at the fairgrounds the evening before she was pronounced deceased at Thayer County Hospital at 5:30 a.m., after a UTV accident inside the racetrack area. Uecker grew up in Norfolk and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she pursued a degree in theater performance. After college, she traveled to Nashville, Tenn., and recorded her first single, "Cool." Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol, said investigators reconstructed the accident and such reconstructions can take up to two months or longer. "I've been on our folks asking for updates and they say it takes time," Thomas said. "There may still be more meetings. We have worked closely with the county attorney." Werner will make the final call on the accident and determine whether any charges will be filed. Meanwhile, the attorney for the Uecker family, David Domina had this to say: "The Uecker family looks forward to the results of the law enforcement investigation about the death of their beloved daughter/sister. They respect the time required to complete a thorough investigation. The family has cooperated with law enforcement. I am thankful for the thoughtful efforts of the county attorney. He has been gracious and sensitive to the needs of all concerned."