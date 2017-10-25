The Chester Men’s Softball team will host a freewill donation pancake feed and silent auction Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stastny Community Center for Ellie Pachta, daughter of Lance and Jenna Pachta.

Ellie was diagnosed with Billateral Retinoblastoma, a cancer that starts in the retina.

Last week, her father said she was doing good and bandages from an Oct. 12 eye surgery were expected to come off soon.

Her next chemotherapy treatment is scheduled for Nov. 12. Ellie is being treated in Iowa City and the family will have to travel there at least six more times, depending on how Ellie receives the chemotherapy.

Jacob Wit, who has played with Pachta on the men’s softball team, said people have been interested in donating and receptive of the benefit event.

“Several local businesses and friends of the Pachta family are going to make it happen,” Wit said. “Chester Softball thanks the sponsors.”

For donations, contact Wit at 402-230-0093.

Cash donations must be sent directly to the Pachtas.

Also available for silent auction donations are Jacey Wit, Brittany Wit, Jessica Else, Hannah Kane, Jessica Schoenholz, Beth Welch, Mollie Schoenholz and Ashley Hellbusch.