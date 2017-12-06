Country music superstar, Trace Adkins will headline the 2018 Cattlemen’s Ball at Hergott Farm in June.

“The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska 2018 planning committee is thrilled to announce Trace as our headline entertainer,” co-host and entertainment chairman of the ball, Rob Marsh, said. “We know he will put on an amazing show for all our guests.”

Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets because a sellout is expected. Tickets are available online at www.cattlemensball.com.

Marsh said anyone can attend the ball, whether they are cattle producers or not.

“All that’s required is a warm heart and generous spirit. There’s something for everyone at this two-day event — shopping, dining, ranch rodeo, demonstrations, art, special activities, entertainment and more,” Marsh said.

Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts. He is a three-time Grammy nominee, television personality, actor and author.

Adkins is also a spokesperson for Wounded Warrior Project and American Red Cross, for which he raised more than $1.5 million as winner of the All-Star Celebrity Apprentice show.

In recent years, Adkins has performed for men and women of the military across 12 USO tours. His most recent trip was in the spring. “Still A Soldier” is Adkins’ latest single.

Earlier this year, Adkins headlined the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala in Texas. Since its inception, the gala has raised $11 million for local and national cancer support services and research.

Ninety percent of the proceeds from the 2018 Cattlemen’s Ball will benefit the Fred and Pamela Buffet Center. Ten percent will be donated back to local communities for health and wellness programs.

Hundreds of volunteers, donors, patrons and friends come together to attend the ball under the big top tents in a different location in Nebraska each year.